CARLINVILLE — A Carlinville man was charged with violating an order of protection after allegedly entering a protected property on September 2, 2025.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kyle W. Bennett, 38, of Carlinville, is accused of violating an order of protection that was filed in 2024. According to the complaint, Bennett entered a home in Carlinville that he was legally prohibited from entering under the terms of the order.

Bennett was formally charged on September 3, 2025, following the alleged incident. Authorities have not released further details regarding the circumstances of the violation.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Walt Harrington to Speak at Carlinville Public Library
Today
Carlinville Community to host Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife Wednesday, September 3
Aug 25, 2025
Alton, Highland Men Charged With Stealing From Elderly In Roof Repair Fraud Cases
Today
St. Louis Woman Charged In Latest Schwegel’s Market Forgery Case
6 days ago
Wood River Police Charge 2 With Burglary
4 days ago

 