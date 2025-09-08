CARLINVILLE — A Carlinville man was charged with violating an order of protection after allegedly entering a protected property on September 2, 2025.

Kyle W. Bennett, 38, of Carlinville, is accused of violating an order of protection that was filed in 2024. According to the complaint, Bennett entered a home in Carlinville that he was legally prohibited from entering under the terms of the order.

Bennett was formally charged on September 3, 2025, following the alleged incident. Authorities have not released further details regarding the circumstances of the violation.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

