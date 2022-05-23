Carlinville Library To Host Sidewalk Book Sale

CARLINVILLE - A wide selection of good-quality reading materials will be available at low prices during a sidewalk book sale at the Carlinville Public Library on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Books will be on sale for $1 each at this outdoor event, which offers gently-used materials in all genres, including fiction, biography, history, how-to, cooking, travel, and holidays.

In addition to the outdoor sale, visitors may enjoy the usual Book Nook selections inside in the conference room, where shoppers may fill a bag of books for a dollar throughout the day.

Article continues after sponsor message

All proceeds from the event will benefit library programs. The sidewalk sale is one of many activities in Carlinville that day, including the annual Spring Festival at the Macoupin County Historical Society.

“We have a lot of great books for sale,” said library director Hannah Miller. “They’re in really good shape, and there’s a lot of variety. We think there’s something for everyone, and we hope to see as many people here as possible.”

The Carlinville Public Library is located at 510 North Broad Street. For more information on the sidewalk sale, contact the library at 217-854-3505 or e-mail at carlinvillelibrary.org.

More like this: