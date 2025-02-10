CARLINVILLE – Thanks to an exciting grant program, the Carlinville Public Library will be able to massively upgrade its digital capability for patrons.

The library has been named a recipient of a Digital Equity Capacity Kickstarter (DECK) grant through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and the Illinois Office of Broadband.

Carlinville is one of only two public libraries statewide to receive funding under the program. The other was the Chicago Public Library.

In addition, the Carlinville library was one of only seven entities outside the nine-county Chicagoland region to receive a DECK award.

The main goals of the program are “to sustain existing local initiatives and support other proven and pilot ideas” to “shrink often-overlooked aspects of the digital divide.”

“This grant has enabled us to make huge improvements in the technology we’re able to offer our patrons,” said Hannah Miller, director of the Carlinville Public Library. “The library computer lab provides a real lifeline to people who might not have a computer or a reliable WiFi signal at home.

“We often encounter people writing their first resume, needing help making a flier to advertise a new career venture, filling out a form to get their birth certificate, and, of course, playing games and keeping in touch with family and friends on social media,” continued Miller. “All of this is so important in our mission to provide access, and level the playing field in our community.”

Launched in the summer of 2023, the DECK grant opportunity included $1 million to support 30 grantees ahead of historic federal funding to shrink often overlooked aspects of the digital divide.

Applicants were required to demonstrate a need and ability in one or more categories; outreach and adoption of low-cost broadband programs; digital skill building, navigation, and use; access to community technology centers; and the ability to identify and advance a community’s broadband access.

Two DECK application deadlines inspired over $8 million in grant requests, with applications focusing on one or more categories established in the DECK notice of funding opportunity.

A diverse selection of 30 entities received funding under the program, including business and human-service organizations, employment centers, planning commissions, colleges, and municipal agencies.

The Carlinville library received $35,000 grant funding with the DECK program, with its project focusing on two main outcomes; outfitting the library as a Community Tech Center to provide free public access to relevant and current technology, and Digital Skill Building to offer classes and open office hours for technology help to all people in our community.

Miller says the Carlinville library plans to “refresh technology offerings to patrons with all-new computers for our computer lab.” Under the program, the lab will increase to seven computers from its current five.

In addition to all new patron desktop computers for the existing computer lab, the library will also be getting laptop computers and Ipads, to facilitate classes in the meeting room, and keeping the main computer lab open at all times.

“We will be adding technology equipment needed to offer computer classes for patrons of all ages,” said Miller. “We’re also planning regular digital basic skills classes, and one-on-one help during scheduled hours, starting this spring.”

“I want to stress that the computer lab at the library is free and open for public use,” remarked Miller. “You don’t need to have a library card to come in and use the computers, or take a class.”

Among the many benefits of the DECK funding is a much-needed improvement in the library’s popular Stop-Motion Animation Club.

“Now, the library will finally have enough computers in-house that we can stop asking kids to bring their own computers to the club,” remarked Miller. “Providing computers will allow more kids to take advantage of this unique club.”

The grant also allows the Carlinville library to branch out into some interesting new programs, including digital art. “As a former digital artist, I’m personally very excited to offer some digital art classes for kids and adults in the coming year,” said Miller. “I think it will be a really fun opportunity for us.”

The library will release more details on the technology improvements and the digital skills classes as they become available. “We want to help as many people as possible,” said Miller. “We know that technology is important to some of our patrons, and this grant will make huge improvements that people really need.”

For more information on the technology at the Carlinville Public Library, contact 217-854-3505 or mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.

