CARLINVILLE – One of the most popular presenters at the Carlinville Public Library is coming back once again.

Mark Glenshaw will appear at the Carlinville library for the fourth time in less than three years on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 5:00 p.m. for “Forest Park Owls: Mating, Nesting, and Owlets.”

The free program is open to the public. Glenshaw’s previous three appearances at the library, in April 2022, March 2023, and November 2023, were attended by large and enthusiastic crowds.

“I’ll share what I have observed and documented on the owls’ breeding cycle,” said Glenshaw. “That includes mating, nesting selection, feeding of the owlets, fledgling and gradual maturation of owlets, and the dispersal of the owlets.”

An accomplished photographer and videographer, Glenshaw will use many of his photos and videos to illustrate the behaviors of these remarkable birds.

A St. Louis resident, Glenshaw has observed and documented the lives and activities of Great Horned Owls in Forest Park since December 2005. His blog, “Forest Park Owls,” is wildly popular with followers, as are his Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook postings.

Glenshaw and his remarkable owl studies have been covered by television, print, radio, and web media around the region. In 2022, Glenshaw and his owls made their debut on national television, on the E! Network show Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

He delivers around fifty public programs a year, mostly in Illinois and Missouri. In addition, Glenshaw leads dozens of “owl prowls” for small groups in Forest Park. The “prowls” usually last two hours and start around sunset, when the owls become active.

Information on his owl prowls can be found at https://forestparkowls.blogspot.com and on both Instagram and Twitter at @forestparkowls.

In 2006, Glenshaw was presented with the Citizen Scientist Award by the Academy of Science-St. Louis. He is a Certified Interpretive Guide, a certified Missouri Master Naturalist, and a volunteer for the Forest Park Forever project.

When he is not tracking owls, Glenshaw works in Advancement at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Glenshaw says that his programs emphasize “the four ‘e’s -- energetic, engaging, entertaining, and educational. But education is the most important one. I want people to have a fun time that stimulates their interest.”

For more information on Glenshaw and his Forest Park Owls program, contact the Carlinville library at 217-854-3505 or mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.

