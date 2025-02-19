CARLINVILLE - Carlinville High School celebrated the achievements of its seniors who completed the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course and clinicals during the first semester at a recent pinning ceremony.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The event recognized the students' dedication and hard work in a program that is offered through a partnership between Carlinville Community Unit School District 1, Lewis and Clark Community College, and Carlinville Area Hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

This dual credit and licensure opportunity allows students to gain valuable skills and certifications while still in high school.

In addition to their CNA coursework, the students managed to balance other academic responsibilities, participate in sports, and engage in extracurricular activities.

The Carlinville School District expressed pride in the students' accomplishments and enthusiasm for their future endeavors.

More like this:

Local Students Named To Blackburn College Dean’s List For Fall 2024
Mar 29, 2025
Blackburn College Announces Spring Performance Season: A Celebration Of Music And Theatre
Mar 3, 2025
More Than $99,600 Awarded For Student Field Trips To State Parks, Natural Areas
Mar 16, 2025
Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics to Host Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife Monday, April 14
6 days ago
Riley Owsley First In Algebra II Category: Carlinville Math Team Secures Second Place At Regional Contest
Feb 24, 2025

 