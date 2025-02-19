CARLINVILLE - Carlinville High School celebrated the achievements of its seniors who completed the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course and clinicals during the first semester at a recent pinning ceremony.

The event recognized the students' dedication and hard work in a program that is offered through a partnership between Carlinville Community Unit School District 1, Lewis and Clark Community College, and Carlinville Area Hospital.

This dual credit and licensure opportunity allows students to gain valuable skills and certifications while still in high school.

In addition to their CNA coursework, the students managed to balance other academic responsibilities, participate in sports, and engage in extracurricular activities.

The Carlinville School District expressed pride in the students' accomplishments and enthusiasm for their future endeavors.

