CARLINVILLE – The Carlinville Community will come together to host a Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 8, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, located at 201 West Main Street. This event is sponsored by the Carlinville Area Hospital Auxiliary in partnership with ImpactLife, a nonprofit organization that provides blood components to local hospitals.

The blood drive aims to address the ongoing need for blood donations, which are critical for medical procedures and emergency care. Appointments for potential donors are encouraged and can be made by contacting ImpactLife Springfield at (800) 747-5401 or by visiting their website at www.bloodcenter.org and using the code 60045 to locate the drive.

To be eligible to donate, individuals must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required for donation, and those who last donated blood on or before November 13, 2024, are eligible to participate in this drive.

The blood donation process is described as safe and simple, typically taking about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may also be accepted as eligible donors.

As an incentive, all donors will receive an ImpactLife Reward, which can be redeemed for an e-gift card from various retailers or directed to area food banks.

For further inquiries regarding donor eligibility or the blood drive, interested individuals can contact ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401.

