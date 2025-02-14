CARLINVILLE - Carlinville residents Ron Releford and Kelly Passalacqua are spearheading a fundraiser to support Wally Dyer, who was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident on Jan. 26, 2025. The incident occurred in Mercer, Wisc., while Dyer was riding with his son, Nate, and friends. As he approached a bridge, his snowmobile struck a rock, causing him to be thrown from the vehicle, resulting in significant injuries.

Following the accident, Dyer was airlifted to a trauma center in Wausau, Wisc., where he remains hospitalized. He sustained multiple injuries, including 17 broken bones in his back and ribs, a ruptured eardrum, a fractured skull, and a brain bleed. His wife, Michelle, immediately traveled to Wisconsin upon receiving notification from the Wisconsin State Police and has not returned home since.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wally Dyer is currently conscious and able to move his arms and legs, although communication remains challenging due to pain management issues. After nearly two weeks in intensive care, he has been moved to an intermediate rehabilitation floor. However, there is no current timeline for his transfer to a facility closer to home, which adds to the emotional strain on his family, including Michelle and their children, Acacia and Nate.

Michelle is facing financial burdens due to the costs of lodging, food, and travel, as she does not receive paid time off from her job. The anticipated medical helicopter transfer for Wally, when the time comes, is estimated to cost $38,000, with uncertainty surrounding insurance coverage for this expense.

Community members are encouraged to support the Dyer family through donations, as Wally has been an active volunteer in the community, contributing to organizations such as the Lion’s Club and the Macoupin County Fair. Releford and Passalacqua are reaching out to those who know Wally or share a connection to the outdoors to assist the family during this difficult time.