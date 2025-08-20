CARLINVILLE - Carlinville Catholic Charities is selling raffle tickets for this year’s Notre Dame vs. Navy football game to take place in South Bend on November 8, 2025. The fundraiser offers the opportunity to win 2 tickets for excellent seats at the game, a special parking pass, a $100 Meijer gift card, and a $100 American Express gift card that can be used for anything including lodging.

Online raffle tickets will be sold for $20 each at https://cc.dio.org/events/carlinville-notre-dame-raffle. Physical tickets may be purchased at the Carlinville Catholic Charities office located at 525 W. Second South Street in Carlinville or at the Catholic Charities Thrift Shop located at 20 Carlinville Plaza. Proceeds from the Notre Dame Raffle fundraiser will go towards supporting the programs of Carlinville Catholic Charities. The drawing will take place on Friday, October 17th at 3:00 p.m. at the Carlinville Catholic Charities office.

This year’s game between the Fighting Irish and the Midshipmen is the 98th edition of this annual classic, making it one of the longest intercollegiate football rivalries in the country. The inaugural game took place in 1927 in Baltimore, when the Knute Rockne coached Notre Dame squad prevailed 19 – 6. A century later, the pageantry and tradition of the game remains a highlight of the college football season.

For over 35 years, Carlinville Catholic Charities has served people of all faiths with a particular focus on the needs of families living in rural communities. The agency provides anger management, life skills and parenting courses, Intact Family Services, Legal Services, Mobile Food Pantry and the Thrift Store in Carlinville Plaza.



“In 1990, Catholic Charities made a promise to provide help and hope to those who need it in Montgomery, Macoupin, Jersey and Greene Counties. Today, we continue that commitment through the generous and dedicated support of our staff, our board, our volunteers and donors from the many communities that we serve,” said Deacon Sean Caveny, Area Director of Carlinville Catholic Charities.

For more information about Carlinville Catholic Charities or the Notre Dame Raffle fundraiser, contact Deacon Sean Caveny, Carlinville Area Director at 217-854-4511 or caveny_cccarl@cc.dio.org or Jasmine Drake, Director of Marketing & Development at 217-321-8304 or drake@cc.dio.org

