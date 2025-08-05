CARLINVILLE — Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife on Monday, August 18, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event will take place inside the ImpactLife Donor Bus at 20733 North Broad in Carlinville.

ImpactLife, a nonprofit organization that supplies blood products to more than 100 hospitals and emergency medical services across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, will conduct the blood collection. The drive aims to support local hospitals by replenishing blood supplies.

Appointments are requested and can be made by contacting Vicki Walker at (217) 854-3141 or by visiting www.bloodcenter.org using code 60352. Donors may also schedule by calling ImpactLife at 800-747-5401.

Eligibility requirements include being at least 17 years old (16 with parental permission), weighing more than 110 pounds, and presenting a photo ID. Donors must not have given blood since June 23, 2025, or later. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be eligible to donate. For further eligibility questions, ImpactLife can be reached at 800-747-5401.

Blood donation is described as a safe and straightforward process that typically takes 45 minutes to one hour. Successful donors will receive a choice of a $20 e-gift card to retailers such as Amazon, Target, or Subway, a $20 donation to their favorite charity, or bonus points redeemable in the ImpactLife Rewards Store, where the August feature is a power bank.

For more information on blood inventories, donor promotions, and ImpactLife services, visit www.bloodcenter.org or follow @impactlifeblood on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok, X, and YouTube.

