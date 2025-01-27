CARLINVILLE - Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025 at 20733 North Broad, inside Donor Bus at Carlinville Area Hospital.

What: Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics Community Blood Drive

When: Monday, February 10, 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Where: ImpactLife Donor Bus, at Carlinville Area Hospital, 20733 North Broad, Carlinville, IL

Appointments: To donate, please contact Vicki Walker at (217) 854-3141 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60352 to locate the drive. Appointments are requested. You may also call ImpactLife to schedule at 800-747-5401. 2801 South 10th Street | Springfield, Illinois | (217) 753-1530

Article continues after sponsor message

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 12/16/24 are eligible to give at this drive.

About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals

with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is a nonprofit community organization providing blood products and services to more than 100 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as researchers and resource sharing partners across the country.

For more information on blood inventories, donor promotions, and more, see www.bloodcenter.org and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, TikTok, X and YouTube.

All donors will receive either an Egift Card-Target, Amazon, Starbucks etc. or direct a donation to charity!

More like this: