ALTON - Senior outfielder/infielder Carli Foersterling, one of the leading hitters for Marquette Catholic's softball team last season, signed a letter of intent to attend Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville for the 2023 season in an announcement made by the school's athletic department.

Foersterling, who's the daughter of Eric and Jessica Foersterling of Godfrey, felt that playing for the Blue Storm and head coach Mike Juenger was the best fit for her to continue playing the game.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"It is the perfect choice for me to continue to play the game I love," Foersterling said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Foersterling, who plans to major in exercise science while at SWIC, was among the leading hitters for the Explorers last season, with a .277 average with one home run and 15 runs batted in. She also has played basketball for Marquette as well, along with the Bluff City Elite travel softball club as well.

Foersterling feels that attending Marquette has prepared her well for college.

"Marquette has academically and physically prepared me for college," Foersterling said.

She is a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter.

More like this:

Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month: Marquette's Radley Hoener Signs National Letter of Intent
Mar 11, 2025
Semaj Stampley and Talia Norman Claim Player of the Year Honors
Mar 23, 2025
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athletes Of Month: Jones Brothers Exhibit Teamwork And Perseverance On Court
Mar 3, 2025
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of The Month: Explorers' Karly Davenport Shatters Three School Indoor Records at Jersey Meet
Mar 25, 2025
CSUN Golf Star Gracie Piar, A Marquette Catholic State Champion, Seeks Support for Giving Day
Mar 6, 2025

 