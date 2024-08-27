BELLEVILLE - Caritas Family Solutions is proud to announce they have received an Employer Appreciation Award from the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis in honor of their partnership with the Save Our Sons and Sisters Program (SOS Program). The nonprofit human service agency has been working with the Urban League since 2017 and started its partnership with the SOS program in the Fall of 2023 to help connect members of the organization with job opportunities.

The SOS Program seeks to help economically disadvantaged African American men living in the St. Louis region find jobs and have the opportunity to earn livable wages. The Urban League has hosted two hiring events for Caritas Family Solutions within the past year. The program works with a variety of organizations to connect people with the resources they need to find employment opportunities.

“We love our partnership with Caritas Family Solutions,” said Charles Hamilton, Job Developer with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. “Their mission is to help create loving families and homes in the community and by connecting our members who are looking to make a difference where they live, they are doing just that. This award acknowledges the hard work of their hiring team and is a way to say thank you for the opportunities they have given our members.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Brandon Montgomery is the Talent Acquisition & Development Manager for Caritas Family Solutions and leads all hiring efforts for the nonprofit. He said the Urban League helps people in St. Louis and the Metro East get the help they need to either jumpstart a career or explore other job opportunities.

“We’re always going to hire the best person for the job, but if the best possible candidate for the job is from the community, it’s a win-win for us,” said Montgomery. “When we hire someone that lives in the community, it means more to them since it directly impacts their lives since it is where their families are rooted. Our team is very honored to receive this award, especially since it's coming from someone in our local community. Anytime we are recognized and honored it just encourages us to continue to go out and do good work and connect people with the right employment opportunities.”

Montgomery said he wants to encourage anyone struggling to find employment, to reach out to the Urban League or check out employment opportunities with Caritas Family Solutions at www.caritasfamilysolutions.org/join-our-team.

Founded in 1947, Caritas Family Solutions is a nonprofit social service agency whose mission is to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes, and strong communities. Services include adoption, community family stabilization programs, foster care, counseling, residential treatment for children healing from abuse and/or neglect, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities (CILA), and assisted living. Caritas serves more than 6,300 individuals annually across Southern Illinois from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, Glen Carbon, Alton, and Effingham as well as satellite locations in Highland and Sparta. For additional information, visit www.caritasfamilysolutions.org.

More like this: