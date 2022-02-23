BELLEVILLE - Caritas Family Solutions has moved up in the rankings of the largest nonprofits in the St. Louis region. The rankings were published in a St. Louis Business Journal report based on the 2021 fiscal year operating budget. The report shows Caritas Family Solutions’ moved from the 19th largest in 2020, to 16th on the list of the largest nonprofits in the St. Louis region with an annual operating budget of $39.7 million.

Caritas Family Solutions CEO Gary Huelsmann said he is proud of the work their organization does to help families and children across Southern Illinois and the Metro East area. The agency currently serves more than 6,500 people including 1,700 foster children, throughout the Southern Illinois region.

"We have been consistently moving in the ranks and it is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our staff and board,” said Huelsmann. “As a human service organization, we are always aiming to help the needs that we see in our communities. Right now, 1 in 10 kids in the state of Illinois are being served by Caritas Family Solutions which gives you an indication of the impact we make across the region.”

Huelsmann said the growth of Caritas Family Solutions can be seen throughout the expansion and development of their programs. Intact Services has grown dramatically in the past year. Intact Services is a program that provides services for parents to resolve their struggles and difficult circumstances to prevent their children needing to be placed in foster care. Community Integrated Living Arrangements (CILA), another one of Caritas’ programs, has also substantially contributed to their growth. CILA helps adults with developmental disabilities experience independence with the opportunity to live in a home environment. The nonprofit agency also opened two new satellite offices this year, in Highland and Sparta, Illinois.

“Our growth is always a reflection of the positive work we do,” said Huelsmann. “We are fortunate to have an extremely high performance record when it comes to successful outcomes for the children and families we serve, and that has led to the continued growth we are seeing.”

In addition to moving up in the ranking of the largest non-profits, Caritas also ranked among the top 10 as the Top Expanding Nonprofits in the St. Louis area.

The nonprofit agency is preparing to celebrate its 75th anniversary this summer. The celebration will kick-off on Caritas Day, which is held on July 31st, 2022.

About Caritas Family Solutions:

Founded in 1947, Caritas Family Solutions strengthens the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes and strong communities. Caritas provides services across Southern Illinois from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, East Alton, Alton, Highland, Sparta and Effingham. For additional information, visit www.caritasfamilysolutions.org.

