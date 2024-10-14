BELLEVILLE - October is Respect Life Month and Caritas Family Solutions is shining a light on its adoption program which helps families and expectant mothers across Southern Illinois. Making the difficult decision to go through an adoption program when expecting a child can often be overwhelming, but the agency provides counseling and works with the birth parents in a variety of ways.

Melyssa Frederick, Caritas Family Solutions Adoption Program Manager, has more than two decades of experience in adoption. Frederick said the agency is unique not only because of its size and reach but because of its approach.

“The program has seen firsthand how impactful it can be for expectant mothers to know we are in their corner while deciding if they would like to make an adoption plan,” said Frederick. “When adoption is being considered, our staff walks with the mothers to help them decide what they would like their adoption journey to look like. For example, we had a mother who wanted a different life for her baby than the one that she could provide. We were able to connect her with several options for adoptive parents and help her narrow down which families she wanted the baby to go home to. We helped her get to and from school and appointments, provided her with appropriate maternity clothing and with an overnight bag she needed for the hospital. After placement, we continued to offer her support, this included the resources to attend a birth mom retreat with other moms that made placement, which she found life changing.”

The nonprofit offers different types of adoption plans, including open adoption which allows birth and adoptive families to share information and maintain contact going forward. Frederick says the agency focuses on all three members of the adoption triad; the adoptive parents, birth parents and adoptee.

“Open adoption is not something every agency offers to families, which is what really sets Caritas’ apart,” said Frederick. “By offering this to our families, we are able to give birth mothers the opportunity to maintain a relationship with the adoptive family. Throughout the adoption process, we have counselors who provide counseling and care for years to come. Our team is available for immediate assistance at all times. Anyone who is considering adoption or is pregnant can reach out through text to Caritas’ on-call number, 618-507-9216.”

If you are interested in the adoption program, head to www.caritasfamilysolutions.org/adoption-services.

