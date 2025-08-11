BELLEVILLE - Caritas Family Solutions raised $129,875 during its 24-hour Caritas Day campaign, surpassing its initial $100,000 goal. Proceeds will benefit the children, families, seniors, and adults with disabilities that the nonprofit serves across Southern Illinois. Celebrating Caritas’ 78th anniversary, the fundraiser took place from July 31 to August 1, with supporters matching $4 for every $1 donated.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who made this year’s Caritas Day a success,” said Gary Huelsmann, CEO of Caritas Family Solutions. “These funds will directly support the more than 5,200 children, families, seniors, and adults with disabilities we serve. From our generous donors and matching partners to our dedicated staff, volunteers, and sponsors, we couldn’t have done it without them. As we mark 78 years of service, Caritas Day demonstrates the incredible impact we can make together as a community.”

Caritas Board Secretary Ann Effinger Meuleman served as a Caritas Day Board Captain, channeling her energy into rallying support and inspiring others to give back. Her team generated 32 donations, raising over $42,500. She is continuing a family legacy of giving that began with her mother, who helped launch the agency’s beloved Secret Santa program, which provides Christmas gifts to hundreds of foster children each year.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My family’s roots with Caritas go back decades, and I’m proud to carry that legacy forward and bring the next generation into the tradition of giving,” Meuleman said. “Caritas Day was a tremendous success, and I’m grateful for all who support Caritas and their mission. These funds will support the incredible staff and leadership teams who pour so much of themselves into helping others create healthy relationships, loving homes, and strong communities.”

Supporting more than 1,700 children in foster care, Caritas remains the region’s largest private provider of foster care services. In addition to foster care, the agency offers a wide range of programs to meet community needs, including pregnancy care for women experiencing homelessness, emergency shelter, adoption, counseling, family stabilization, and supportive housing for adults with disabilities.

“Caritas Day is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when a community comes together with love, purpose, compassion, and generosity,” said Hope Carbonaro, Chief Program Officer at Caritas Family Solutions. “Whether it was $21 to provide a safe home for a low-income senior, $27 to support a youth in our therapeutic treatment center, or any other amount, every gift has a meaningful impact. With support from more than 200 donors this Caritas Day, we see firsthand how every contribution, no matter the size, helps bring hope and support to those who need it most.”

For more information on donating to Caritas Family Solutions, visit https://caritasfamilysolutions.org/donate/ or contact the Development Department at (618) 213-8700 or outreach@caritasfamily.org.

Founded in 1947, Caritas Family Solutions is a nonprofit social service agency whose mission is to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes, and strong communities. Services include adoption, community family stabilization programs, foster care, counseling, residential treatment for children healing from abuse and/or neglect, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities (CILA), and assisted living. Caritas serves more than 5,200 individuals annually across Southern Illinois from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, Glen Carbon, Alton, and Effingham as well as satellite locations in Highland and Sparta. For additional information, visitwww.caritasfamilysolutions.org.

More like this: