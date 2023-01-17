BELLEVILLE - Caritas Family Solutions is celebrating its 75th anniversary by hosting its 10th annual Heart & Soul Gala on February 4 at The Regency in O’Fallon, Illinois. The nonprofit currently serves more than 7,000 people annually including 1,700 foster children throughout Southern Illinois and the Metro East region. Caritas Family Solutions services include foster care, pregnancy care for women experiencing homelessness, adoption, counseling, and independent living for adults with disabilities among other service lines.

“Our gala will be the perfect opportunity to celebrate our 75th anniversary, which means so much to us in a variety of ways,” said Caritas Family Solutions CEO Gary Huelsmann. “It speaks to our history of caring for people all across Southern Illinois and in all our communities. It means that we have thousands of people throughout our communities that have been impacted by Caritas in such positive ways over the years that really changed the trajectory of their life. At the gala, we’ll get the chance to hear a few of those stories and we hope it will inspire people to take part in our mission.”

The gala serves as the nonprofit’s largest fundraising event, supporting its mission of strengthening the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes, and strong communities.

This year’s annual event will be emceed by WSIL-TV’s Brooke Schlyer and will include a silent auction, testimonies and presentation of two Heart and Soul Awards. The award will recognize an individual and a business that exemplifies the mission of the nonprofit through service and contributions.

The presenting sponsors for this year’s event are Edward Jones, event co-chairs Dave and Jill Wenzel and Kennedy Capital Management. Additional sponsors include Cardinal Buick GMC, Performance Roofing, Inc, Contegra Construction, Federico KIA, Clark Wealth Partners and Jim and Barbara Calandro among others.

If you are interested in donating or purchasing tickets to the event, head to events.handbid.com/auctions/heart-and-soul-gala-2023.

Founded in 1947, Caritas Family Solutions is a nonprofit social service agency whose mission is to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes, and strong communities. Services include adoption, pregnancy care for women who are homeless, foster care, counseling, residential treatment for children healing from abuse and/or neglect, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities (CILA), and assisted living and employment assistance for low-income seniors. Caritas serves nearly 7,000 individuals annually across Southern Illinois from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, Glen Carbon, Alton and Effingham as well as satellite locations in Highland and Sparta. For additional information, visit www.caritasfamilysolutions.org.

