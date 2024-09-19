BELLEVILLE - Caritas Family Solutions is proud to announce they have added four new members to its growing Board of Directors. The newest members joining the board are Dr. Theresa Anasti, Michael Schaltenbrand, Jamie Hall and Victoria Mauch. The nonprofit human services agency located in Southern Illinois has four Board Officers and a total of 21 members.

“We are so thankful for each member of our Board of Directors,” said Caritas Family Solutions CEO Gary Huelsmann. “It is so exciting whenever we have the opportunity to add more members to our board, each coming with a variety of skill sets, knowledge and experience in varying industries. The more diverse our board is the better. When our board members meet, it gives us a chance to discuss our growth, strategize for how to make the agency the best it can be and focus on how to impact even more lives.”

The agency serves more than 6,300 people, is the third-largest provider of foster care in the state and touches the lives of 1,700 foster children annually. The nonprofit also has other service lines which include pregnancy care for women experiencing homelessness, adoption, counseling, community family stabilization for families experiencing homelessness and independent living for adults with disabilities.

Dr. Anasti is an assistant professor at the University of Chicago and is in the field of social work. Her work focuses on understanding the role of nonprofit and community-based organizations that aim to underrepresented populations.

Schaltenbrand is a pharmacist and the founder and owner of Medicate Pharmacy. He has been in the pharmaceutical industry for more than five decades and is passionate about helping families get the resources they need.

Hall is a Senior Branch Manager at Associated Bank and is joining the Board of Directors with nearly 20 years of experience in the banking industry. She has volunteered with Caritas for the past five years.

Mauch works at Ameren as the Manager of Learning and Development and has a variety of experience in communications, film and storytelling. She was also adopted through the agency in 1983.

For more information on Caritas Family Solutions Board of Directors, go to www. caritasfamilysolutions.org/board-of-directors.

Founded in 1947, Caritas Family Solutions is a nonprofit social service agency whose mission is to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes, and strong communities. Services include adoption, community family stabilization programs, foster care, counseling, residential treatment for children healing from abuse and/or neglect, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities (CILA), and assisted living. Caritas serves more than 6,300 individuals annually across Southern Illinois from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, Glen Carbon, Alton, and Effingham as well as satellite locations in Highland and Sparta. For additional information, visitwww.caritasfamilysolutions.org.

