BELLEVILLE – Caritas Family Solutions and Human Support Services (HSS) are pleased to announce that the two organizations will be merging, uniting their missions and programs under the Caritas Family Solutions umbrella to better serve communities across Southern Illinois and the Metro East.

Caritas Family Solutions currently supports more than 6,300 individuals annually through programs including foster care, adoption, senior living services, homes for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and family support initiatives. HSS provides services to more than 1,200 annually, with a strong legacy in mental health and substance use treatment, residential supports, and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Boards of Directors for both Caritas and HSS have carefully and thoughtfully decided to join forces to expand their collective impact and ensure sustainable, high-quality services for the future. To help offset the operational costs associated with this merger, Caritas proactively secured grant support from two generous nonprofit partners: the SeaChange–Lodestar Fund for Nonprofit Collaboration and YouthBridge Community Foundation.

“By coming together, we are uniting two organizations that share a deep commitment to compassionate, person-centered care,” said Gary Huelsmann, Chief Executive Officer of Caritas Family Solutions. “This partners

