EDWARDSVILLE - More than 100 industry employers and graduate schools are meeting strong student prospects from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville during the Career Development Center’s Career Fairs being held Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 5-6.

“Our career fairs are growing tremendously,” said Carrie Smolar, assistant director for employer relations in the SIUE Career Development Center. “We’re actively working to help students connect with employers and gain professional opportunities.”

“I’m looking for an internship for this summer that will hopefully extend into a full-time position in the fall,” said Ichi Lee, a junior majoring in computer management information systems, as he visited with employers. “Hands-on experience is extremely beneficial.”

“This is me taking my first step into the future,” added Shauna Bayles, a senior applied communication studies major. “I’m getting my name and resume out there, and taking advantage of all of these employers being in one place.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Heightened attendance by area employers can be partly attributed to the successful candidates they have recruited from SIUE in the past. Multiple alumni attended the career fair, as representatives of their employers, to discuss internship, co-op and employment opportunities with current students.

“We’re looking to fill internships and full-time positions doing project management,” said Jesse Humphrey, SIUE alumnus and project engineer with Byrne & Jones Construction. “The majority of our office includes SIUE alums. We’ve found SIUE students are great communicators compared to students from some other schools.”

“We come to all of the job fairs at SIUE,” said Regions Bank’s Nicole Cooper. “We’re looking for folks who we feel will be an overall great fit for Regions—that’s building relationships with our customers, being involved in communities and doing things to continue to help us grow. We have had great success with students who have worked their way up and are now branch managers.”

The October Career Fair was geared toward students from the College of Arts and Sciences and Schools of Business and Engineering, as well as all non-teaching majors. The Career Development Center will host a Health Career Fair for students and alumni on Monday, Nov. 14.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

More like this: