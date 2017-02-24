The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their signing of free agent Jose Adolis Garcia to a minor league contract with an invite to Major League Spring Training camp.

The 23-year old outfielder was the 2016 MVP of Serie Nacional, Cuba’s top professional league, and was declared a free agent by Major League Baseball this past December.

A right-handed batter, Garcia hit .315 with a .395 OBP last season for Tigres de Ciego de Avila as he helped lead the team to back-to-back championships.

“As we continue to look for ways to add talent to the Cardinals organization, we are grateful for the efforts of Moises Rodriguez and Matt Slater in helping us to do so,” stated Cardinals’ Senior Vice President/General Manager John Mozeliak in the team press release.

Rodriguez is the Director of International Operations for the Cardinals, while Slater is Director of Player Personnel.

The younger brother of Atlanta Braves third baseman Adonis Garcia, Jose also played in four games for the Yomiuri Giants in Japan last season before leaving the team to defect in France.

Garcia will wear number 75 in camp for the Cardinals.

photo credit: CiberCuba.com