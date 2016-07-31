The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the acquisition of left-handed pitcher Zach Duke from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league outfielder Charlie Tilson.

Leading the American League with 53 appearances this season, Duke has a record of 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA and has 42 strikeouts in 37.1 innings pitched.

The 33-year old converted started has appeared in 413 career Major League games, spending time with Pittsburgh, Arizona, Washington, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, and Chicago.

Tilson, who grew up 25 miles away from Chicago’s US Cellular Field, was hitting .282 with 4 home runs and 34 RBIs in 100 games at Memphis (AAA) this season. In 471 career minor leagues with St. Louis, he has stolen 89 bases.

Duke figures to compliment Kevin Siegrist in the Cardinals bullpen, where similar to his fellow southpaw, he has better splits against right-handed batters (.182) than those on the left (.264).

In terms of matching up against National League Central and Wild Card teams, here’s a couple of key lefty stats for Duke:

vs. Chicago Cubs: Anthony Rizzo (1-9), Jason Heyward (5-7), Miguel Montero (2-8), Coghlan (1-12)

vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Gregory Polanco (0-2)

vs Miami Marlins: has not faced any left-handed bats on their roster

vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Adrian Gonzalez (6-12), Chase Utley (3-14), has not faced Cory Seager and Joc Pederson

The 33-year old Duke is under contract through next season, which will pay him a reported $5.5 million.

photo credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports