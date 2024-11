The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their Spring Training schedule for 2017, which will begin on February 25th as they open things up against their roommates at Roger Dean Stadium, the Miami Marlins.

This will be the 20th season the Cardinals have Spring Training in Jupiter, Florida and will play 16 road games and 16 home games–19 at Roger Dean Stadium, including the “away” games against Miami.

Pitchers and catchers will report on February 14th while position players are scheduled to arrive by February 17th.

Individual tickets for games will go on-sale January 7, 2017.

2017 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Day Date Opponent Location Time

Saturday February 25 Miami Marlins Jupiter** TBA

Sunday February 26 Miami Marlins Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Monday February 27 Washington Nationals Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Boston Red Sox Fort Myers TBA

Tuesday February 28 Atlanta Braves Lake Buena Vista TBA

Wednesday March 1 New York Mets Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Thursday March 2 Atlanta Braves Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Friday March 3 Washington Nationals (ss) West Palm Beach TBA

Saturday March 4 Washington Nationals Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Sunday March 5 New York Mets Port St. Lucie TBA

Monday March 6 Minnesota Twins Fort Myers TBA

Tuesday March 7 Miami Marlins Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday March 8 Washington Nationals Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Thursday March 9 Houston Astros Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Friday March 10 Washington Nationals West Palm Beach TBA

Saturday March 11 Atlanta Braves Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Sunday March 12 Miami Marlins Jupiter** TBA

Monday March 13 Houston Astros Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday March 14 OPEN DATE

Wednesday March 15 Minnesota Twins Fort Myers TBA

Thursday March 16 Minnesota Twins Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Friday March 17 New York Mets Port St. Lucie TBA

Saturday March 18 New York Mets Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Sunday March 19 Atlanta Braves Lake Buena Vista TBA

Monday March 20 Houston Astros West Palm Beach TBA

Tuesday March 21 OPEN DATE

Wednesday March 22 Washington Nationals Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Thursday March 23 Miami Marlins Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Friday March 24 Washington Nationals (ss) West Palm Beach TBA

Saturday March 25 Miami Marlins Jupiter** TBA

Sunday March 26 Miami Marlins Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Monday March 27 Houston Astros West Palm Beach TBA

Tuesday March 28 New York Mets Port St. Lucie TBA

Wednesday March 29 Washington Nationals Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Thursday March 30 Memphis Redbirds (AAA) Memphis, Tenn. 7:05 p.m.

Friday March 31 Springfield Cardinals (AA) Springfield, Mo. 5:05 p.m.