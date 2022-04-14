ALTON – Elsayed Abo-Salem, MD, MSc, FACC, joined the Alton Memorial Hospital medical staff April 1.

Dr. Elsayed Abo-SalemDr. Abo-Salem is board certified in Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology, and Echocardiology, and has a special interest in congestive heart failure, peripheral vascular disease, preventive cardiology, and telemedicine.

Dr. Abo-Salem joins St. Louis Cardiology Consultants in Medical Office Building A on the hospital campus after spending the past six years at Saint Louis University Hospital.

For more information, call St. Louis Cardiology Consultants at 618-466-6612.

