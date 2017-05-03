Cardinals Statement on Incident Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The St. Louis Cardinals have issued the following statement in regards to a fan injury last night, which appears to have been the result of a stray bullet fired near Busch Stadium. “We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside of the stadium. The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police who are investigating the matter. There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending