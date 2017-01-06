The latest edition of St. Louis Baseball Weekly featured an in-studio roundtable as JJ Bailey of BaseballSTL/KMOV.com, Stan McNeal of St. Louis Cardinals Gameday Magazine, and Dave Wilhelm of the Belleville-News Democrat joined Brian Stull for a discussion on variety of topics.

The foursome proposed and then debated the following 2017 Opening Day Lineups…

Bailey-Fowler, Piscotty, Diaz, Carpenter, Molina, Wong, Peralta, Grichuk, pitcher

McNeal-Fowler, Diaz, Carpenter, Piscotty, Molina, Grichuk, Peralta, pitcher, Wong (vs CHC’s Lester)

Stull-Fowler, Diaz, Carpenter, Piscotty, Adams, Grichuk, Molina, Wong, Wainwright

Wilhelm-Fowler, Diaz, Carpenter, Piscotty, Grichuk, Peralta, Molina, Wong, pitcher

The starting rotation and role for Trevor Rosenthal and Michael Wacha received a good deal of conversation in Segment Two of the roundtable, with the question also being raised of an extension for both Lance Lynn and Carlos Martinez…

The idea of a St. Louis Cardinals Alumni/Old-Timers Game kicked off Segment Three of the roundtable, with each guest then suggesting which player will make the biggest impact for the team in 2017…

With a current Hall of Fame voter in Wilhelm and former voter in McNeal, the ballot for Cooperstown–and shift towards those with PED connections wraps up the roundtable discussion in Segment Four.

Special thanks to the Weber Grill Restaurant at the St. Louis Galleria for their in-studio contributions to the program.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports