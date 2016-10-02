(Busch Stadium) The 2016 season came to a close for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday and besides not making the playoffs for the first time since 2010, the end of the year also marked a first for Mike Matheny.

“Yeah, this is the first time I’ve ended the season on a win as a manager,” he pointed out after the 10-4 victory over Pittsburgh. “You feel good about the fact of what we were able to do, but you also realize that, as I even talked to our owners, the disappointment that we have that we weren’t able to watch baseball here in St. Louis deep into October. That’s what we feel our job description is.

“So yeah, there’s regret–only to the point we weren’t able to obtain what we wanted to obtain. But no regret in how we went about it. I think that’s a good way to go about a baseball season and I believe that’s a good way to go about life and those are the conversations we had with our team–leave nothing in the tank and figure out a way to represent yourself and your family, and your organization and your faith in a way that looks different and shines. I believe our guys did that.”

Ironically, the win moved the Cardinals to the elusive 10-games over .500 mark for the first time in the season, but was not enough to clinch a playoff berth as San Francisco also won to finish 1.0 games ahead for the second Wild Card spot.

“Not going to make excuses for what happened,” said Matt Carpenter, who smashed a 3-run homer in the 6th inning. “We definitely think this group is better than maybe with what it finished with. Like Mike addressed in our meeting just a few minutes ago, one thing we didn’t do–is we never quit. We fought all the way through the last day and today was evident of that. It just didn’t work out for us.”

Forty three times the Cardinals came from behind for a victory in 2016, but they could only win their own game Sunday and had to watch the scoreboard as San Francisco beat LA to end their playoff hopes.

“At the end of the day, we gave ourselves an opportunity to get in–it just didn’t work out,” continued Carpenter. “We had to have a little bit of help, but we played in a meaningful game today. Just didn’t catch a break. Just like every team, every year, you look back at your season, you think did we let some go here or there and that ends up being the difference, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes.”

3.4 Million Reasons Why

–On the day, the Cardinals drew an announced crowd of 44,615 which set their overall attendance for the season at 3,444,490 which is the fifth highest total in franchise history. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers drew more fans this year and it marked the 20th time and 13th consecutive year St. Louis drew at least 3 million fans.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports, Bill Greenblatt/UPI