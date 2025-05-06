HIGHLAND/JERSEYVILLE - The circus is coming to town.

On May 27, 2025, in Jerseyville, and May 29, 2025, in Highland, community members can enjoy Carden Circus, an international act with motorcycle stunts, archery, aerialists, animals and more fun for people of all ages to enjoy. Arline Carden, the fifth-generation manager of the circus, promises a great time for families.

“The circus is fun,” Carden said. “They’re really, really, really going to be excited to come and see it. If they come, I promise they’re not going to regret it. They’re going to be enjoying it so much.”

In Jerseyville, the show starts at 7 p.m. on May 27 at American Legion Post 492. In Highland, community members can come at 7 p.m. on May 29 to the Madison County Fairgrounds.

Carden suggests arriving an hour early to enjoy the preshow fun, with face-painting, inflatables, camel rides, pony rides, pictures with snakes and circus stars, and more. When the circus starts, they turn off the lights to showcase this year’s glow-in-the-dark theme.

The show itself promises two and a half hours of fun. Carden emphasized that the circus is enjoyable for all ages, and they often welcome entire families to the show.

“It is for all ages, if you are a 2-year-old kid to if you are a grandpa or grandma,” she said. “It can make parents sometimes feel like a kid…I’m glad that the tradition, the circus tradition, is still out there for families. There's not many circuses anymore. There's very, very few circuits. I’m glad that people still like to come out and see a good show and see a family show.”

She particularly enjoys knowing that people put their phones away and take in the experience together. During the show, Carden will often watch the audience’s reactions to the acts. She loves that they’re providing a fun, family-friendly evening for kids and adults.

“When they’re in the circus, they forget the phone for a minute and they’re really watching the show, and it’s really, really, really nice, that feeling,” she said. “When they’re happy and when they’re enjoying it and you see their faces, that, for me, is the greatest.”

Carden Circus has been in business for over 60 years. They travel from small towns to bigger arenas in Nashville and Chicago. Carden said they are looking forward to coming to the Riverbend region to share the show with local families.

Tickets to Carden Circus are on sale now. Admission is free for kids under age 2. The first 100 tickets cost $9.99 and are selling fast, so Carden encourages people to buy tickets today. Adult tickets cost $20 and there are deals depending on how many tickets you purchase. You can purchase tickets online or at the box office an hour before the show begins.

For more information about Carden Circus, visit their official website at SpectacularCircus.com.

“We have a lot of fun,” Carden added. “I’m happy seeing people smiling and having fun. They’re really going to enjoy the circus, because the circus is fun.”

