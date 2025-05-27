JERSEYVILLE/HIGHLAND - The Riverbend region will welcome Carden Circus today.

On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Jerseyville, and Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Highland, community members can enjoy Carden Circus, an international act with motorcycle stunts, archery, aerialists, animals and more fun for people of all ages to enjoy. Performers look forward to sharing their acts with local families.

“The circus is fun,” said Arline Carden, the fifth-generation manager of Carden Circus. “They’re really, really, really going to be excited to come and see it. If they come, I promise they’re not going to regret it. They’re going to be enjoying it so much.”

In Jerseyville, the show starts at 7 p.m. on May 27 at American Legion Post 492. In Highland, community members can come at 7 p.m. on May 29 to the Madison County Fairgrounds.

Carden encourages attendees to arrive an hour before showtime to enjoy all of the preshow fun. Families can check out face-painting, inflatables, pony and camel rides, pictures with snakes and circus stars, and more. The show promises two and a half hours of fun and a glow-in-the-dark theme, so wear your neon and prepare for a good time.

Veronica Prado, an aerialist and showgirl, emphasized that the circus is great for the whole family. She pointed out that it’s difficult to find affordable family-friendly entertainment, but Carden Circus appeals to everyone. Prado’s own mother and 2-year-old daughter love the “party” feel of the circus every time they attend.

“I hope you guys can come and see the show, because you’re going to love it,” Prado said. “It’s not just for the kids, but for families, the whole family. That’s the best part of the entertainment because it’s not only for the kids, it’s adults, too. And they love it when they see everything. That’s the nice part of circus entertainment.”

Rulito Videla, whose family has performed as circus clowns for generations, echoed Prado. He expressed his excitement to share the circus with the Riverbend audiences. He believes the circus has a kind of “magic,” and he wants families to experience it together.

“This is the only kind of real American entertainment left,” he said. “All we’re trying to do out here is keep the magic going. That’s the mission. The mission, the second you step into the circus until you leave, is just to have fun. Forget about the real world. Forget about your age. It’s just a traveling magic environment that’s only created here.”

Tickets to Carden Circus are on sale now. Admission is free for kids under age 2. The first 100 tickets cost $9.99 and are selling fast, so buy tickets today. Adult tickets cost $20 and there are deals depending on how many tickets you purchase. Every adult ticket comes with a free ticket. You can purchase tickets online or at the box office an hour before the show begins.

“It is for all ages, if you are a 2-year-old kid to if you are a grandpa or grandma,” Carden added. “I’m glad that the circus tradition is still out there for families. There’s not many circuses anymore. I’m glad that people still like to come out and see a good show and see a family show.”

For more information about Carden Circus, visit their official website at GlowCircus.com.

