JERSEYVILLE/HIGHLAND - As Jerseyville and Highland prepare to welcome Carden Circus, aerialist Veronica Prado looks forward to returning to Illinois for the show.

On May 27, 2025, in Jerseyville, and May 29, 2025, in Highland, community members can enjoy Carden Circus, an international act with motorcycle stunts, archery, aerialists, animals and more fun for people of all ages to enjoy. Prado is an aerialist and showgirl. She noted that she loves performing for small towns and families, and she can’t wait to share the show with the Riverbend community.

“This year is a very nice show,” she said. “I think you guys are going to love it.”

In Jerseyville, the show starts at 7 p.m. on May 27 at American Legion Post 492. In Highland, community members can come at 7 p.m. on May 29 to the Madison County Fairgrounds.

Prado suggests arriving an hour before showtime to enjoy all of the pre-show fun, including face-painting, inflatables, camel and pony rides, and pictures with snakes and the circus stars. Once the show starts, the lights turn off and the glow-in-the-dark theme comes to life.

Prado noted that Carden Circus has “a global staff and a lot of acts.” She emphasized that the experience is fun for the whole family. She remembers going to the circus as a kid and loving it, and she shared that her mother still enjoys riding the camels and getting her face painted every time she comes to watch her daughter perform.

“It’s not just for the kids, but for families, the whole family,” Prado said. “That’s the best part of the entertainment because it’s not only for the kids, it’s adults, too. And they love it when they see everything. That’s the nice part of circus entertainment.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Prado has gone on to share the circus with her own 2-year-old daughter, who blows kisses every time she sees Prado perform. She has just started to climb on the Spanish web that Prado uses for her aerialist stunts.

“She loves the circus. She thinks it’s a big party every day,” Prado laughed. “For me, it’s most important that she’s with me and she can see everything, and she just loves it. I’m so grateful that she’s here with me.”

In addition to the circus, Prado and her daughter are seeing the world, with performances in towns across America every week. But Prado shared she especially looks forward to performing in small towns like Jerseyville and Highland, where she can connect with the audience.

“I love every single town,” she said. “Every single town, there is a little thing. I like how the audience reacts to the show. The small towns are awesome because you can get closer to the people.”

Tickets to Carden Circus in Jerseyville and Highland are on sale now. Admission is free for kids under age 2. Adult tickets cost $20 and there are deals depending on how many tickets you purchase. Buy tickets today to get the best deal. You can purchase tickets online or at the box office an hour before the show begins.

“I hope you guys can come and see the show, because you’re going to love it,” Prado added.

For more information about Carden Circus, visit their official website at GlowCircus.com.

More like this: