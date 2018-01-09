JERSEYVILLE - Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander said the two people found dead in a car in a Jerseyville garage were Lisa Fessler, 49, and Danny Schrieber, 31, of Jerseyville.

The two were discovered at a home on East Prairie Street in Jerseyville. Alexander said the autopsy on the individuals has been completed and they are now awaiting toxicology report results to confirm exactly what caused both of their deaths.

“We are suspecting possible carbon monoxide poisoning,” he said when asked what he thought may have caused their death.

Alexander said it may be four to six weeks before the reports and all the information needed is compiled for the complete autopsy report.

On Monday, Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said foul play was not suspected in the case of the two found in the garage. A family member found the two people.

“Things can change at any time, but right now it is an open investigation and what we have seen so far it is not a criminal thing but something accidental.”

