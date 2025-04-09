ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Megan E. Green congratulated Mayor-Elect Cara Spencer and Comptroller-Elect Donna Baringer following their election victories on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Green, who expressed her commitment to collaboration despite differing perspectives, emphasized the importance of their success for the city and its residents.

Spencer won the mayoral race with 64.17 percent of the vote to incumbent Mayor Tishaura Jones' 35.83 percent of the vote. Spencer had 32,090 votes and Jones had 17,915 votes.

Cara is an alderwoman of Ward 8 in St. Louis.

Article continues after sponsor message

Outgoing Mayor Tishaura Jones topped Spencer in the 2021 election. Spencer will be sworn in for duty on April 15, 2025.

In her statement, Green acknowledged the contributions of outgoing Comptroller Green, who has served for 30 years, and Mayor Jones, praising their leadership and dedication to the people of St. Louis. "Serving alongside you has been an honor," Green said.

Addressing concerns about representation, Green assured constituents that she would continue to advocate for the interests of Black and Brown residents, working families, and newcomers to the city.

"If you feel that your voice wasn’t heard today, know that I am still listening, still advocating, and still working on your behalf," she stated.

As the new legislative session begins next week, Green called for unity in making St. Louis a more inclusive city. "The only way we can turn that opportunity into progress is by doing it together," she concluded.

More like this: