ALTON - A car flipped over multiple times after striking an Alton school bus around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in 3000 block of Harris Lane. The two in the vehicle were seriously injured.

The two injured were cut out of the car and airlifted to St. Louis area hospitals. An official at the scene said the two were conscious and speaking before being airlifted.

Alton School Superintendent Mark Cappel said there were a few elementary students on the school bus, but all were OK as was the driver and monitor.

Fosterburg and Godfrey Fire Protection District members were on the scene, along with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

