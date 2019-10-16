Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - A car flipped over multiple times after striking an Alton school bus around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in 3000 block of Harris Lane. The two in the vehicle were seriously injured.

The two injured were cut out of the car and airlifted to St. Louis area hospitals. An official at the scene said the two were conscious and speaking before being airlifted.

Alton School Superintendent Mark Cappel said there were a few elementary students on the school bus, but all were OK as was the driver and monitor.

Fosterburg and Godfrey Fire Protection District members were on the scene, along with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

School Board Races Dominate Calhoun County 2025 Election Results
4 days ago
School Board Races Among Few Contests In Jersey County 2025 Elections
4 days ago
Madison County Election Results
4 days ago
Bethalto School Board Race: Dr. Natalie Langenfeld-McCoy Wants to Build a Great District
Mar 24, 2025
Bethalto School Board Candidates Introduce Themselves at Forum
Mar 12, 2025

 