SPRINGFIELD - State Senator Christopher Belt introduced a new measure to alleviate some costs for new mothers in Illinois by requiring all health insurance plans to cover car seats and cribs.

“New moms are shelling out a couple hundred bucks to purchase cribs and car seats, which is essentially a hidden tax on becoming a parent,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Every mother in our state should be afforded the luxury of keeping their child safe in their home and on the road.”

Currently, there are a few programs in Illinois that provide assistance for expecting mothers to get a car seat or crib, but navigating these programs can be difficult because every insurance company has a different policy. Belt’s measure would ensure every Illinois mom that has insurance, whether private, through the state or Medicaid, has access to a car seat and crib after birth. Insurance companies would need to reimburse new mothers for the purchase of an approved car seat or crib or provide a car seat and crib directly to them.

“We hear a lot of talk about supporting women and children, and this is an opportunity to actually do that,” Said Belt. “I look forward to working with both Democrats and Republicans, who care about Illinois families, to move this measure forward.”

Senate Bill 1687 awaits committee assignment.

