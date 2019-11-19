ROXANA - A car went into a retention pond around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Wanda Road and Wheel Road.

Roxana Fire Department responded quickly with Edwardsville Fire Department and Mitchell Fire Department, Team Waters Sonar from Moro also responded to locate the vehicle. Alton Memorial Ambulance was also on the scene.

The car was headed southbound on Wanda Road when the accident occurred.

As of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, the dive team was still searching for the vehicle.



Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

