ROXANA - A car went into a retention pond around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Wanda Road and Wheel Road.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Roxana Fire Department responded quickly with Edwardsville Fire Department and Mitchell Fire Department, Team Waters Sonar from Moro also responded to locate the vehicle. Alton Memorial Ambulance was also on the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

The car was headed southbound on Wanda Road when the accident occurred.

As of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, the dive team was still searching for the vehicle.


Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Local Fire Departments Team Up To Battle Caseyville Brush Blaze
Mar 20, 2025
OSFM Announces $4 Million in Grants for Essential Tools and Equipment
Mar 12, 2025
Swift Action Saves Life In Batchtown Fire Incident
Mar 27, 2025
Alton Fire Department Responds to Seven Storm-Related Incidents
Mar 15, 2025
Alton Fire Department Battles Structure Fire On Residence Street
Mar 21, 2025

 