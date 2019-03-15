Car Overturns After Two-Vehicle Crash at Landmarks and Ridge in Alton
March 15, 2019 4:29 PM March 15, 2019 4:39 PM
ALTON - A car overturned in a two-vehicle collision at Landmarks and Ridge in Alton close to 4 p.m. Friday.
Traffic was stalled through the area while first responders worked the situation. The extent of any injuries involved in the crash was not known at this time.
More details to come.