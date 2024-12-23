ALTON — A car fire at approximately 12:32 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, drew a quick response from the Alton Fire Department. The incident occurred at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Alton Square Mall Drive.

Alton Police reported that the situation did not involve any criminal elements, and there were no injuries associated with the fire.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Fire Department was the primary agency handling the incident and had the car fire extinguished quickly and the road was also cleared in quick fashion after the incident.

More like this: