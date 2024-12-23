Photo by Christine ClaxtonALTON — A car fire at approximately 12:32 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, drew a quick response from the Alton Fire Department. The incident occurred at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Alton Square Mall Drive.

Alton Police reported that the situation did not involve any criminal elements, and there were no injuries associated with the fire.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Alton Fire Department was the primary agency handling the incident and had the car fire extinguished quickly and the road was also cleared in quick fashion after the incident.

More like this:

Fire Department Responds Swiftly to Motorcycle Fire in East Alton
Feb 28, 2025
Alton Boys and Girls Club Reports Window Break-In, Theft and Damages
3 days ago
Fire Breaks Out in Norfolk Southern Locomotive In Wood River, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze In Quick Fashion
Feb 25, 2025
Authorities Confirm No Foul Play in East Alton Man's Death
Feb 18, 2025
Flames From Vehicle Fire Spread To Wood River House
Feb 16, 2025

 