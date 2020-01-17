ROXANA - A motorist crashed into the Dee-Lux Diner at 700 S. Central Ave. in Roxana after a high-speed chase with law enforcement. Law enforcement called off the pursuit prior to the vehicle striking the building.

Soon after the pursuit ended, law enforcement discovered the car in the building. The man was apprehended shortly after by authorities. The incident started around 1:30 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital after the crash.

The diner encountered significant damage after the vehicle crashed into it.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

