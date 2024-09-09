ALTON - A car crashed into a warehouse on the 2200 block of East Broadway in Alton on Sunday night, Sept. 8, 2024, causing significant damage to the structure.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The building, which houses Sparks Junk Removal, sustained extensive damage to one corner of the warehouse.

Article continues after sponsor message

Authorities reported that there were no injuries as a result of the incident. The extent of the damage to the warehouse has yet to be fully assessed, but initial observations indicate substantial structural impairment.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

More like this:

Major Damage Reported in West Alton Following Severe Storms, Weather Service Conducts Storm Surveys After Destruction
Mar 15, 2025
O'Fallon, IL., Storm Causes Loss of Church Steeple and Home Damage
Mar 17, 2025
National Weather Service Investigates Possible Tornado Near Greenville
4 days ago
Storms Devastate Mascoutah Farm, Owner Launches Urgent Fundraiser
Mar 20, 2025
Tornado Outbreak: Six Confirmed Tornadoes Hit Missouri, Assessment Continues In O'Fallon, West Alton
Mar 17, 2025

 