ALTON - No one was seriously hurt in an accident involving a Madison County Transit bus and a car on Homer Adams near the area of Auto Butler this morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

The initial call said one of the vehicles involved had overturned, but by the time the Alton Fire Department arrived, all the vehicles were up right on their wheels.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Friday and Captain Walter Grabner was the lead person for the Alton Fire Department on the scene.