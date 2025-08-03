Courtesy of St Louis Police Department

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis Fire Department engine was struck by a car Sunday morning, Aug. 3, 2025, while responding to an earlier crash on Interstate 44 near Jamieson, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

First responders were assisting at the scene of a vehicle collision when a second crash occurred.

Police reported that a car traveling on Interstate 44 failed to slow down or move over for the emergency personnel and collided with the rear of the fire truck.

A spokesperson for the police department said only minor injuries resulted from the incident.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

