ALTON - An older model black Impala collided with a white bus just after 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of East Broadway in Alton and one person on the bus was transported to a local hospital.

The Alton Police said at the scene the black Impala suffered “excessive front-end damage.” The driver of the Impala was not apparently injured, visibly walking around and communicating after the crash.

Alton Police, Alton Fire Department and its new ambulance were all at the scene.

The passenger car apparently rear-ended the white bus. It was not known immediately at the scene the type of bus involved in the crash.

Cory Davenport also contributed to this story.

