GODFREY - A car caught fire on Route 67 near Davis Lane in Godfrey on Monday afternoon and traffic was slowed.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Godfrey Fire Protection District personnel responded quickly to the scene and the car fire was extinguished within just a few minutes. The Godfrey Fire Protection District said the call for the car fire came in at 3:53 p.m. Monday.

Godfrey Fire Protection District officials said the car fire was extinguished quickly and the sheriff’s department and fire members were working the scene. It shouldn’t be that long before traffic flows back to normal, Godfrey Fire said.

Anyone who can take another route home is advised to do so.

