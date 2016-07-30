ALTON - The Captain of the RiverBend Awards were created by the RiverBend Growth Association to help identify the many ways in which local businesses have enhanced the Riverbend region. Recognition awards will be given to businesses that have excelled in their efforts and achievements over the past year, from July 1, 2014, to June 30, 2015.

The businesses in our community are vital to the economic growth and development of the Riverbend region. Sales and real estate tax dollars, increased employment opportunities, job training and education, improved working conditions, and civic "marketing" provide city officials, civic organizations, and individuals with the tools for progress in many areas.

Please help us honor businesses deserving recognition by nominating a member company. All nominations need to be submitted by July 31, 2015.

