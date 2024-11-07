EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Sheriff's Office recently held a retirement ceremony for Captain Brian Koberna, marking the conclusion of a distinguished 20-year career in law enforcement. Koberna began his tenure at the sheriff's office in 2003 as a deputy in the Patrol Division before transitioning to the Investigations Division in 2006.

During his time in investigations, Koberna held various roles, including positions in Auto Theft, the Digital Forensic Unit, and as Chief Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. He also served as Chief of Investigations, where he commanded numerous homicide investigations on the Illinois side of the region.

Sheriff Jeff Connor praised Koberna's contributions to law enforcement, noting his extensive experience and leadership within the department. "He rose through the ranks and spent a lot of his career in investigations, including our cyber crime unit," Connor said. "He was a valuable member with an untold amount of investigations."

Koberna's work extended beyond the sheriff's office; he also collaborated with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office in investigations related to Medicaid fraud. His expertise in cyber crimes and digital forensics was highlighted as a significant asset to the department.

As Koberna embarked on his retirement, Sheriff Connor expressed his sentiments regarding the departure of such a dedicated officer. "Absolutely, you wish him luck. Hate to see someone like this leave," he said.

The ceremony served as a testament to Koberna's commitment to public service and the impact he made throughout his career in law enforcement.

