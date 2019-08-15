ALTON - Alton High School’s Mark Cappel welcomed an array of students back to Alton School District 11 on Thursday.

This will be Cappel’s last opening day of school in the Alton School District as he plans to retire at the end of the school year.

“The kids came in for the first day today,” he said. “The teachers went through some great professional development the last three days. Everyone is very excited about 2020. The opening of school is always my favorite day of the year.”

Cappel said another good point is Tuesday night a new contract with the education association will be signed.

“I am visiting buildings today and the kids, parents and staff are all ready for the start of school,” he said.

