ALTON - The Alton River Dragons fell to the Cape Catfish 6-4 on Thursday, June 12, 2025, marking their second consecutive loss as they faced the South Division leaders at home.

Cape, holding a 9-5 record atop the division, took an early lead when shortstop Owen Henne hit a one-out home run in the top of the first inning. The Catfish extended their advantage with a run scored on a wild pitch in the third inning.

Alton responded in the bottom of the fifth, rallying to tie the game at 2-2. First baseman Trevor Goodwin drove in a run with a groundout, followed by a sharp line-drive single from third baseman Isaac Lemanski that brought in another run.

The River Dragons took the lead in the sixth inning, as centerfielder Joe Connolly doubled and right fielder Preston Wright contributed an RBI groundout. However, Cape reclaimed the lead in the seventh and added an insurance run in the eighth inning.

Starting pitcher Dalton Boruff earned player of the game honors after pitching six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Alton will look to rebound Friday when they travel to O’Fallon, Illinois, to face the Hoots. Pregame coverage begins at 6:20 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

