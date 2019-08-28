SPRINGFIELD -- With the last long weekend of summer almost here, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and more than 160 local law enforcement agencies are stepping up to keep our roads safe and remind everyone that impaired driving is literally a matter of “Life or Death.”

“Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and other impairing substances is a serious crime that endangers not only the driver but everyone on the road,” said Cynthia Watters, bureau chief of IDOT’s Safety Programs and Engineering. “We urge you to avoid this life or death situation by planning ahead for a sober ride home.”

The Labor Day enforcement campaign began Aug. 16, with ISP and local law enforcement conducting hundreds of additional patrols to remove drunk and drugged drivers from Illinois roads and check for proper seat belt use. These efforts will heighten heading into the holiday weekend.

“The Labor Day holiday is a time for celebration with family and friends,” said Acting ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “We urge motorists to celebrate responsibly to avoid a senseless tragedy. If you’re going to drink, don’t drive or you will be held accountable.”

Article continues after sponsor message

If you are hosting a party:

• You can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served is involved in an impaired driving crash.

• Make sure all your guests designate a sober driver in advance or help arrange ridesharing.

• Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

• Keep cab numbers or ridesharing apps handy. Take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.

If you are attending a party:

• Designate your sober driver before the party begins. Give that person your car keys.

• Ask a sober friend or family member for a ride, call a cab, take public transportation, use ridesharing or just stay where you are until you are sober.

• Never let friends leave your sight if you think they are about to drive impaired.

• Always buckle up — it is your best defense against an impaired driver.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” programs are funded with federal highway safety dollars administered by IDOT and done in conjunction with the Life or Death Illinois campaign launched in 2018.

More like this: