ALTON - Put on your Halloween costume and come join us for a FREE day of fun outdoors on Saturday October 29th from 10am - 2pm at the Lincoln Shields Recreation Area in West Alton, MO. All attendees will enjoy paddling a 24 foot Voyaguer canoe, geocaching, hiking, living history presentations, and bird watching.

The Canoemobile traveling environmental program aims to engage people in outdoor experiences, enhance learning opportunities, cultivate a stewardship ethic, and create pathways to pursue career opportunities in the outdoors. The Canoemobile’s focus brings environmental literacy to youths and adults, people with disabilities, and community members through experiences in their local public lands and waterways.

All training and supplies will be available upon arrival to prepare participants for an exciting experiences on the waterways. No registration or experience is necessary. The event is located at the Lincoln Shields Recreation Area at 14701 US 67, West Alton, MO 63368. For more information, please call (314) 655-1614.

