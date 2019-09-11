GODFREY – The L&C East St. Louis Higher Education Center will hold an informational discussion entitled “Cannabis in the Community” on Sept. 12.

Open to the public, the purpose of the event is to provide residents with everything they need to know about Illinois’ legalization of recreational marijuana, which is set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

According to Dobbie Herrion, the education center’s director of academic affairs, it’s necessary that members of the public are aware of what the new laws mean.

“As the laws around the legalization of recreational marijuana change, it’s important to understand how those changes impact our community and those we serve,” Herrion said.

Senator Christopher Belt, Representative LaToya Greenwood and others will be on hand to provide information and to answer questions.

The discussion will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, in Building A, Room 2083, on the East St. Louis Higher Education Center campus, located at 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., East St. Louis.

For more information on this event or the programs offered at the East St. Louis Higher Education Center, call 618-468-3785.

