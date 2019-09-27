ALTON - The public is invited to bring their furry friends to the Canine Carnival at the Alton Farmer’s & Artisans’ Market on Sat, Sept 28th from 8:00 a.m. until Noon. At this free event organized by SNIP Alliance and Alton Main Street, there will be many activities to enjoy and pet-related vendor booths to browse. Plus, you can learn about many local animal welfare charities and services for your pets.

Features of the event include a Pet Parade at 10:00 a.m., a Costume Contest at 10:30 a.m., and a wiener dog race at 11:00 a.m. Bring your dog dressed to impress, because the winner of the costume contest will receive a $30 gift certificate to Petco.

Rescue agencies will be bringing adoptable pets, so if you are looking for a new best friend come meet some loveable dogs who need a good home. Attendees can learn about low-cost spay & neuter clinics at the SNIP Alliance table, which are very effective ways to control the stray population.

There will be a fun photo booth where you can take pictures with your pet free of charge, plus face painting, balloons, activities for pets, kids and adults, and a bake sale. Vendors will be selling pet-related products and handmade dog treats, and information will be available for services such as boarding, pet-sitting and much more.

Information will be provided on the 3-acre Alton Dog Park, located at Russell Commons Park. You can register on-site, fees are $25 annually for Alton residents, or $35 annually for non-residents. Please note that registration fees must be paid with cash, and you must bring paperwork from your veterinarian showing that your pet’s vaccinations are current.

Do a good deed that day by bringing along a donation for the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry; which opened in May of 2016 to provide complimentary pet food to families facing the unexpected loss of income. If you are in need of pet food assistance, please visit www.facebook.com/groups/riverbendpetfoodpantry to find an application and requirements for assistance. They accept donations of cash, dry food, canned food, treats, litter, toys, collars, and leashes. Info can also be found on their facebook page regarding volunteering to help bag or distribute food.

Water and shade sources and plenty of grass will be available to keep pets comfortable. Leashed pets that are well-behaved in crowds only, please. The Market is held in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street and runs through October 19th on Saturday mornings.

For more info, please contact Sara McGibany – Alton Main Street, Executive Director - 618-463-1016 / sara@altonmainstreet.org or Amy Miller – S.N.I.P. Alliance, Executive Director - amiller@snipalliance.org

